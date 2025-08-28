MORE FALL FUN: 2025 Monster Dash sets date, seeks sponsors

(Photo courtesy South Seattle Cooperative Preschools)

Again today, we have word of a major fall event announcing both its date and its invitation to prospective sponsors! This time it’s the West Seattle Monster Dash, a fun run that raises money for West Seattle cooperative preschools:

In its 14th year, the West Seattle Monster Dash is a costumed 5k trail run/walk and Kids’ Dash.

Paid registration includes a T-shirt featuring a new design by Alex Van Gilder (all races) and bib with timing chip (5K only). Kids’ Zone with games, activities, prizes, and a photo booth open from 9-11:30 am.

Date: Saturday, October 25

Time: 5k begins at 9:30 am, Kids’ Dashes at 10:30 am

Location: Lincoln Park, Shelter #1

Registration opens Monday, September 1st; Early Bird Pricing through the end of September is $35 for the 5k and $20 for the kids Dashes.

All proceeds go to support South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools!

Now seeking 2025 Sponsors: Would your business like to make a monetary or in-kind donation?

Please complete our Sponsorship Form.