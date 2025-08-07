Memorial services Friday for Henry J. Benzinger, 1967-2025

Family and friends will gather tomorrow to remember Henry Benzinger, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

In Loving Memory of Henry Jacob Benzinger

November 03, 1967 – July 22, 2025

Henry Jacob Benzinger, a beloved brother, son, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 22, surrounded by his family. Born in Bremerton, Washington, Henry brought joy and light to all who knew him.

Henry was a proud graduate of Olympic High School, Class of 1988, and a devoted parishioner at both Our Lady of Guadalupe in West Seattle and Our Lady Star of the Sea in Bremerton. Before his illness in late 2023, he lived an active life filled with music, friendship, and service.

An accomplished athlete with Down syndrome, Henry participated in Special Olympics for many years — competing in basketball, baseball, track and field, soccer, bowling, and swimming. His passion and spirit inspired teammates and coaches alike.

Henry’s favorite pastimes included playing the piano, guitar, and harmonica. He was a master of word search puzzles and a source of endless smiles and hugs to those around him.

He was predeceased by his father, Donald Henry Benzinger. He is survived by his loving mother, Annie Benzinger, and his siblings: Cathy Tresler (Pat), Theresa Raab (Mike), Sean Benzinger, Colleen Jones (Lindy), and Christine DeBois (David), along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A Rosary service will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 8, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 7000 35th Avenue SW. All who knew Henry are welcome to attend and celebrate his remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Special Olympics Washington — Peninsula Region, supporting athletes in Kitsap, Gig Harbor, Mason County, and surrounding areas. To contribute, visit: specialolympicswashington.org/donatelocal and select Peninsula Region.

Please share memories, photos & condolences on the guestbook: www.emmickfunerals.com/obituaries/henry-benzinger

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle