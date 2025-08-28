Memorial celebration planned September 13 for Ronald J. Wirtz, 1938-2025

Family and friends will gather September 13 to celebrate the life of former longtime West Seattleite Ron Wirtz. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing now:

Ronald Joseph Wirtz passed away suddenly on July 6, 2025. He had been dealing with lung cancer and is now at rest and in peace, in the long arms of our compassionate creator, Jehovah Shalom.

Ron was born in Marshall, MN in 1938 to John Joseph Wirtz and Loretta Catherine Longtin Wirtz. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wirtz; stepson, Jason Gooding (Angela); step-grandchildren, Gloria and Josiah Gooding; and 3 brothers, John and Don Wirtz and Gary Seiler, and a sister, Bonnie Johnson (Randy); and many nieces and nephews, including a great grand niece.

At 15 years old, Ron moved to Germany with his mother, stepfather, 3 brothers and a sister; later to Columbus, GA. At a young age, Ron worked summers on farms, learning to operate heavy equipment. He joined the Army National Guard at age 18, serving in “C” Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry from 1956 – 1958. Ron returned to Marshall to graduate from Central Catholic High School in 1957. He was graced by the hospitality of Dick Catton’s family and Herman Seiler. Ron worked at the Gas Station Co-op and as a janitor at the high school to pay for his rent and tuition. After high school, Ron followed his father to the Seattle area to work at Boeing while continuing his service in the National Guard from GA to Marshall and then at Sand Point Army Naval Airbase in Seattle.

Ron soon left Boeing (then known as “The Lazy B”) to work in a more fulfilling role in construction and excavation. He was able to purchase his own equipment, become self-employed, and start his own business in 1968 as Advanced Ditching & Excavation Services, Inc. Ron enjoyed his work and gained a reputation for being “The Best.” He strived to offer the best, most reliable service possible and was known for being dependable, fair, on time, efficient, conscientious, safety oriented and willing to go the extra mile. Any hang-ups or breakdowns on a job site were remedied ASAP. Ron took pride in his equipment, his work, his customers and was often up at 4:30 AM, to return home at 7:00 PM. He never failed to affectionately say goodbye to his wife in the morning and return with a warm happy greeting, after a long day’s work.

Recreationally, Ron enjoyed a lifelong passion for golf, gardening and gym workvouts. His friends were important to him and he earned some endearing nicknames:vScoop, Scooper, Dingo, Legend, Wirtz-Man, The Best, Larger-than-Life, The Old

German, Stud Muffin, Dirt Whxxx. Ron was known for extending random-acts-of kindness, such as secretly paying for a young family’s dinner in a restaurant or gifting a young boy a *$Bennie* after he and his father finished a round of golf with him.

Ron was a romantic and was sure to remember birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day and holidays. He loved his wife as much as humanly possible; protected andvprovided for his loved ones and prayed for God’s mercy on his soul. He will be remembered as a good man and dearly missed.

A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, September 13, at 2:00 PM at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave. NW, Shoreline. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Calvin Presbyterian Church or another charitable organization of your choice.