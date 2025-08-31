LABOR DAY PREVIEW: Alki Masonic Lodge invites you to BBQ, flag ceremony, firefighter visit

(WSB photo, 2023 flag ceremony @ Alki Lodge)

Our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar includes several special events for tomorrow, including Alki Masonic Lodge‘s annual flag-retirement ceremony, with two bonus community invitations: They’ll be grilling free hamburgers and hot dogs starting at noon – you’re welcome (but not required) to bring a side or dessert for the potluck picnic – and around 1 pm, they’re expecting a visit from local firefighters: “This year we are partnering with the Seattle Fire Department to have firefighters available to show off their trucks and emergency equipment. We are hoping to get the word out to parents who would like their children to get a close look at fire trucks. SFD is scheduling their visit in our parking lot at 1:00 p.m. and expects to be there for about 30 minutes.” Alki Lodge is in The Junction, on the northeast corner of 40th SW/SW Edmunds.