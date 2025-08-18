Is this the ‘write’ activity for a student in your household?

The next “Write YOUR Story” free workshop for young writers still has a few spaces – here’s the announcement:

Now enrolling!

Write YOUR Story Fall 2025

Theme: Silly Superman

Who is invited? People age 7-11 who like stories

When? Every Sunday, September 24 – December 7, 2025 (12 sessions) 4:00—5:00 pm

Where? Upstairs activity room, Curious Kidstuff toy store

4740 California Ave SW

Stories we’ll read:

The Emperor’s New Clothes by Hans Christian Andersen and

I, Crocodile by Fred Marcellino

Write YOUR Story, est. 2012, is a free workshop led by local writers for local kids

“We read, we write, and we have a lot of fun.”

jdouthwa.wixsite.com/writeyourstory1

For info or to enroll contact: juliawsea@gmail.com