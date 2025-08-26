HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Fundraiser today; busier-than-usual season ahead at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex

With the start of school approaching, so are fall sports, including football. Two notes today:

(September 2024 WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

CHIEF SEALTH FUNDRAISER AT MOD PIZZA: Get food from or at MOD Pizza Westwood Village today – they’re open until 10 pm – and part of the proceeds will benefit the Chief Sealth International High School football team, defending Metro League 2A champions. Here’s the flyer we just received – show it at the restaurant, or use the code on the flyer to order online.

BUSIER THAN USUAL SEASON AT NCSWAC: West Seattle’s southernmost stadium, Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), will have a busier season than usual, since Memorial Stadium – also owned by Seattle Public Schools – is out of commission for its rebuild. Rainier Beach, Garfield, and Franklin all have home games scheduled there, as well as Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS. You can check the schedule here (it also shows other Metro League games, including those played at West Seattle Stadium).