Here’s our West Seattle Friday list of what’s happening and NOT happening!

(Web catching raindrops, photo sent by Eddie)

Here are our notes about what’s happening, and NOT happening (mostly thanks to the rain), for your Friday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FLOAT HUNT FINALE: Today is the last scheduled day to hunt for the remaining floats in the West Seattle Glass Float Hunt – 13 out there as of moments ago; check here for clues and status.

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION: As suggested by a reader, here’s another reminder that it’s closed for most of the rest of the month.

BROWNIES’ FLOWER SALE: Troop 44100 is scheduled to be at the NE corner of 35th/Thistle until noon, selling bouquets for $10.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: The spraypark is open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Lincoln Park, Delridge, and Hiawatha will be CLOSED today because of the weather – and that means Delridge is now closed until next year because today was its last scheduled day.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

SEATTLE TERIYAKI HISTORY & MORE: Time’s running out to see this exhibit at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) – the museum is open noon-4 pm today.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH: Backpacks, barbecue, bouncing, more at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle), 3-6 pm.

WINE AND WILLS: “Estate Planning Made Easy“ at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 3-4:30 pm, free – “This special event features a panel of estate planning experts who will demystify the process and answer your questions in a relaxed, welcoming setting.”

ACCESS WALK INFO EVENT: 4-7 pm at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW), talk with reps of this upcoming fundraising walk to support reproductive health care.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) features singer-songwriter Shaun Crawford, 6-8 pm. All ages, no cover

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: For a second consecutive week, tonight’s 6 pm concert is canceled – here’s the announcement:

Due to recent COVID-19 cases, rain forecast, and recommended health precautions, the Summer Concert originally scheduled for August 15 at Providence Mount St. Vincent has been canceled. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents and community. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back on August 22 for an evening of swing music favorites from 20s, 40s, and 50s with the 85th Street Big Band!

HAND-BUILD ANIMALS: 6:30-9 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) – follow that link for sign-up and fee info.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Folk-rock tonight! Doors at 7, show at 8, Blackheart Honeymoon, The Night Shift, Sunbittern at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $15.

SUNSET REIKI SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy – our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Nate Thousand spins tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with live music and/or DJ – tonight, Good on Toast, Checkered Record – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!