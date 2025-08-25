Here’s our list of possibilities for your West Seattle Monday

(Late-summer ‘leaf art,’ as photographer Jerry Simmons described it)

Here’s our Monday list of what’s happening and NOT happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please let us know!):

SPORTS TRYOUTS: As noted here last week, West Seattle HS sports tryouts start this week (aside from football, which has already begun) – here’s what athletes’ families need to know.

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE CONTINUES: SPU just extended the closure – full story shortly; if you have to haul/dump something, find an alternative, or wait.

FAMILY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s 10:30 am story time is open to little ones and their parents/guardians/caregivers. (9010 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day 11 am-8 pm for one more week. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Also continuing through Labor Day, the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open every day, noon-7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOL: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is the last West Seattle pool still open for the season, for one more week, noon-7 pm. Free.

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular 2 pm Monday “briefing meeting” is NOT happening today because the council is on recess until after Labor Day (here’s the calendar).

ART SALON: 4-6 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor):

This is a monthly gathering of artistic, creative people interested in drawing, painting, printing, journaling, collaging and other creative pursuits. The purpose of this gathering is to provide encouragement and community. Creative people at all stages of development, both casual and professional, are welcome but this gathering is especially for beginners, people who are self-taught, and/or those who simply enjoy making art and think a monthly social gathering will help them make time each month for art! Together, let’s create a safe space for people of all abilities and interests to make art in the company of other creative people. This event is free! Bring your own supplies. Water based mediums only please.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Easy Street Records’ every-other-Monday Music Quiz at 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45; the meditation meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

SALSA & BACHATA CLASSES: Learn the dances with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW), 7 and 8 pm classes.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

