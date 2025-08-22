West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Street closed for Admiral Block Party setup and Pre-Party

August 22, 2025 6:14 pm
Reminder that California SW is closed between SW Admiral Way and SW College Street until late tomorrow night for this year’s Admiral Block Party. The festival presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association doesn’t officially start until 10 am Saturday but setup is under way now and you can come enjoy the shade, including street games:

Extended outdoor cafés at restaurants on the block, which are the food and drink providers for the festival, which focuses on supporting local year-round businesses:

And DJs will be spinning through the evening while the main stage is getting set up midblock:

Here’s the Saturday schedule for main-stage music:

Justin Kausal-Hayes – 11 am
Sad Dad Autumn – 12:00 pm
School of Rock – 1:15 pm
Michael Pearsall – 2:30 pm
Potholes – 3:45 pm
Baby Crow Flight School – 5:15 pm
Six Killers – 6:30 pm
Sun King – 7:45 pm
Music runs from 11 am until about 9 pm Saturday; vendor booths – here’s the lineup – will be open 10 am until at least 6 pm. See you at the Block Party!

2 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Street closed for Admiral Block Party setup and Pre-Party"

  • Patrick August 22, 2025 (6:57 pm)
    I’ve been searching high and low for the music lineup schedule—thanks WSB!

    • WSB August 22, 2025 (7:14 pm)
      We first published it five days ago – bad if that didn’t come up on Google!

