HAPPENING NOW: South Park Summer Party – SOPASUPA – 2025

(WSB PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN)

Whether flying through the air, or riding down a ramp …

… SOPASUPA – the South Park Summer Party – has been delivering high-energy fun all afternoon. Yes, you can engage in the traditional festival booth-browsing too:

But the highlights include two sets by Lucha Libre Volcanica, the local troupe specializing in Mexican-style masked, costumed wrestling – our photos are from the 2 pm set:

Lucha Libre Volcanica’s second set starts at 6 pm. Like the Lucha Libre ring, the main stage was behind the businesses on the southwest corner of 14th/Cloverdale – performers included Her Mountain Majesty:

And the “skate party” was at River City Skatepark a few blocks west – bands there too:

Festivalgoers could even get a pedicab ride to the skatepark!

SOPASUPA continues until 9 pm, with more mainstage entertainment after the second Lucha Libre set. South Cloverdale is closed to through traffic west of 14th Avenue South, so if you’re heading to or from the South Park Bridge tonight, you’ll have to take a detour.