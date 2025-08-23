West Seattle, Washington

23 Saturday

72℉

HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Block Party 2025!

August 23, 2025 10:59 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

It’s a spectacular late-summer day and we’re on site at this year’s Admiral Block Party, in and along California SW in the block between Admiral and College. Main-stage music is about to start – here’s the schedule:

Justin Kausal-Hayes – 11 am
Sad Dad Autumn – 12:00 pm
School of Rock – 1:15 pm
Michael Pearsall – 2:30 pm
Potholes – 3:45 pm
Baby Crow Flight School – 5:15 pm
Six Killers – 6:30 pm
Sun King – 7:45 pm

We’re right next to the booth for the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which presents the festival – and on the other side, Timeless Kitchen Design (WSB sponsor). Lots of coverage to come! Better yet, come on down and see who’s here!

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Block Party 2025!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.