HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Block Party 2025!

It’s a spectacular late-summer day and we’re on site at this year’s Admiral Block Party, in and along California SW in the block between Admiral and College. Main-stage music is about to start – here’s the schedule:

Justin Kausal-Hayes – 11 am

Sad Dad Autumn – 12:00 pm

School of Rock – 1:15 pm

Michael Pearsall – 2:30 pm

Potholes – 3:45 pm

Baby Crow Flight School – 5:15 pm

Six Killers – 6:30 pm

Sun King – 7:45 pm

We’re right next to the booth for the Admiral Neighborhood Association, which presents the festival – and on the other side, Timeless Kitchen Design (WSB sponsor). Lots of coverage to come! Better yet, come on down and see who’s here!