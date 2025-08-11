From float-hunting to trivia, here’s the list for your West Seattle Monday

(Sunday photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s the Monday highlight list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (are we missing something? let us know!):

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 4: If you’re hunting, there are more floats and clues today – see the clues, and see which floats have been found so far, by going here.

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE CONTINUES: Through month’s end – if you have to haul something, find an alternative, or wait.

SUMMER FOOD: As originally noted here, there are multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break.

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, the summer West Seattle drive continues today – see our calendar listing for info on how to check for appointments, today and beyond, at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle).

FAMILY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s 10:30 am story time is open to wee ones and their parents/guardians/caretakers. (9010 35th SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Continuing through Labor Day, the outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open every day, noon-7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) are scheduled to be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

CITY COUNCIL: Today they’re back to the regular 2 pm Monday “briefing meeting”; here’s the agenda, which also explains how to participate. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Note that Easy Street Records‘ every-other-week Music Quiz is NOT happening tonight but will resume August 25.

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45; the meditation meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, you can sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!