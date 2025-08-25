FOLLOWUP: Work resumes at Morgan Junction Park expansion site

We noted here last Thursday that Morgan Community Association president Deb Barker had confirmed work was finally set to resume this week at the long-idle, fenced-off, excavated Morgan Junction Park expansion site north of the original park [map]. We just went by to confirm that crews really did start work today; just before we took our photos, a truckload of fill was dumped into the site from which contaminated soil was removed:

This work, expected to last at least three weeks, will prepare the site for hydroseeding and interim public use before the actual park features are added in about a year – maybe, or maybe not, including a “skate dot.”