FOLLOWUP: Neighborhood gets alerted about Alki speed-cushion plans

When we reported a month ago on SDOT‘s plans for speed cushions on 60th, 61st, and 62nd SW in the Alki area, the SDOT announcement was fairly vague – no locations and no timeline aside from “summer” (which still has almost six weeks to left). This week, a notice about the impending work arrived in nearby residents’ postal mailboxes, according to one reader. So we asked SDOT for the notice, since it’s of interest to more than those who live on or near the affected streets. They pointed us to this webpage, which includes the map above as well as these details of the planned locations:

60th Ave SW from SW Admiral Way to Alki Ave SW

61st Ave SW from SW Admiral Way to Alki Ave SW

62nd Ave SW from SW Admiral Way to Alki Ave SW

The same info is published here in multilingual fact-sheet format. Both online and via email, SDOT says the main warning that’ll be provided to neighbors is “no parking” signs arriving at least three days in advance in the installation spots.