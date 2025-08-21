FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction Park expansion site work finally about to resume

Last month, we reported on the still-idle Morgan Junction Park expansion site on California between Graham and Fauntleroy, a fenced-off pit awaiting the resumption of cleanup work so it can have an interim use before park development. Deb Barker, president of the Morgan Community Association, reports tonight – with the photo above – that signage has gone up indicating that the work is finally about to resume. The signs announce parking restrictions from next Monday (August 25) through September 19, for construction staging by Holt Services. Barker tells WSB that the company confirmed to her that the window is so it can finish Phase 1 work at the site: “This includes backfilling the hole to grade, removing the top four feet of the steel and wood from the shoring support, removing all of the remaining hard surfaces, installing erosion control as needed, bringing in topsoil and blowing in grass seed. The site will remain fenced during and after the work.” The work to actually turn the site into a park isn’t expected to start before late next year, and the issue of whether it will include a community-requested “all-wheels area” has yet to be settled. The city bought the expansion site, which previously held a market and dry cleaners, 11 years ago.