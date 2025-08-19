FOLLOWUP: City Light crews still working to get dozens of North Delridge residents reconnected

(Seattle City Light photos)

“It’s an insane mess down here.” That’s how one resident describes the scene as Seattle City Light crews continue working to reconnect more than 40 North Delridge homes that have been without power for about 18 hours, since tree trouble took out lines and poles in and around the 4800 block of 26th SW around 2 am.

City Light says it’s hoping to get everyone back on “early tomorrow morning.” According to SCL, they’ve had to replace multiple “severely damaged poles” – the resident says the damaged poles stretch from Delridge Playfield to SW Hudson. and says one house is damaged too. Here’s the current outage zone:

The outage originally cut power to more than 6,700 customers but most of them were back on relatively quickly.