FERRY ALERT UPDATE: Why Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route was down one boat – and one terminal

1:26 PM: A reader messaged us to report major delays on Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. WSF has made two announcements of situations likely factoring into this. Biggest is that the route is down one boat, and as a result, one terminal:

#1 Kittitas Out of Service Due to Crewing – Southworth Travel Out of Service The #1 Kittitas is out of service until further notice, due to crewing. A relief worker is required before we can move the vessel. Southworth travel is out of service until further notice.

Second, there’s paving work at the Vashon terminal parking lot, and that’s affecting the usage of holding lanes, with WSF warning Vashon travelers to “allow extra time for travel.”

P.S. Vessel Watch shows Kittitas is tied up at Southworth, which is a one-slip terminal, so that explains why it’s completely out of service. We’re checking with WSF to see if they have any kind of ETA for finding the needed worker.

1:44 PM: Though the WSF alerts webpage isn’t updated yet, Vessel Watch shows Kittitas has left Southworth and is now sailing again.

1:51 PM: The reader who first tipped us about all this says WSF workers reported Kittitas left Southworth with foot passengers only. Bottom line, if you need to use the Triangle Route ferry/ies, be aware the schedule is currently out the window.

2:03 PM: WSF’s official update: “The #1 Kittitas will return to service at approximately 2:25 p.m.”