Fauntleroy Fall Festival benefit BBQ block party, games, music, support, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Another late edition of the daily reminder list, thanks to very-early-morning breaking news – here’s what we have, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION CLOSURE CONTINUES: Through month’s end – if you have to haul something, find an alternative, or wait.

SUMMER FOOD: This is the last week for multiple sites availablein West Seattle for kids to get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks while school is out, as noted here.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are invited to this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: In operation every day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) spotlights Impact West Seattle.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is also open, with sessions between noon and 7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is the last city-run wading pool in operation, noon-7 pm. Free.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED: 2 pm weekly meeting is canceled as the council’s recess continues.

COMMUNITY NOTARY DAY: Need something notarized? Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is hosting another Community Notary Day, 4-6 pm.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL BENEFIT BBQ BLOCK PARTY: 5-7 pm, SW Henderson is closed in front of The Birdhouse (35th/Henderson, west side of intersection), for a dinner pop-up with part of the proceeds going to the Fauntleroy Fall Festival (which is now two months away)! Our preview includes a menu link; the “block party” plan includes tables and chairs so you can dine there!

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FREE DROP-IN ROCK CLIMBING: As previewed here, West Seattle park Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is offering free climbing at Schurman Rock on Tuesday nights this month! Two sessions, first come/first served, 5-6 pm and 6:30-7:30 pm, and you can arrive up to half an hour early to get your spot.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS! The monthly evening get-together is scheduled tonight at 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: At 6:15 pm, meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

CREATE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), register in advance to work on your project(s).

PFLAG WEST SEATTLE: Monthly meeting of this support group, 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on registering before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places for Tuesday night trivia – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

