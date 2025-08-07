ELECTION 2025: Third round of results. Here’s where the five races we’re watching stand

King County Elections has just released the third round of results from Tuesday’s primary. No major changes in the five races we’re watching – here’s the latest

SEATTLE MAYOR: Katie Wilson‘s lead over Bruce Harrell* has decreased by one point, now four points after his share increased a bit, 48% to 44%.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 9 Dionne Foster‘s 18-point lead over Sara Nelson* has decreased one point to 17 points, 55% to 38%.

SEATTLE CITY ATTORNEY: Erika Evans‘s initial 14-point lead over Ann Davison* remains 17 points, 53% to 36%.

In other races:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 8: Alexis Mercedes Rinck* remains at 77%, with the nearest challenger, Rachael Savage, at 14%.

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE: County Council President Girmay Zahilay retains a 12-point lead over County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, 42% to 30%.

See the full results list here.

These counts represent just under 27 percent of county voters’ ballots; so far the county reports receiving just under 34 percent of voters’ ballots (which at this point is likely close to what the final turnout will be). Breaking that out further, the current count includes ballots from 30 percent of Seattle city voters, while 39 percent of city voters’ ballots have been received.