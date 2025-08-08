ELECTION 2025: Challengers’ leads widen further in three Seattle city races

As of tonight, the King County Elections vote count is close to caught up – it’s counted almost 32 percent of voters’ ballots, only two points behind the 34 percent it’s received. And the latest count has further widened the leads for challengers in three Seattle citywide races.

SEATTLE MAYOR: Katie Wilson now has 50.15%, more than eight points ahead of incumbent Bruce Harrell‘s 41.70%.

SEATTLE COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 9: Dionne Foster is up to 57.89%, 22 points ahead of incumbent Sara Nelson‘s 35.77%.

SEATTLE CITY ATTORNEY: Erika Evans is now at 55.33%, more than nine points ahead of incumbent Ann Davison‘s 35.83%.

Complete results are here; the archived results reports from Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are linked here. Next vote count is expected Monday afternoon. Top two will go to voters for a final decision on November