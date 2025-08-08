West Seattle, Washington

DAY 1: West Seattle Glass Float Hunt begins

August 8, 2025 11:50 am
As announced earlier this summer, today is the first day of this year’s West Seattle Glass Float Hunt, a collaboration between the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. Over the next week, a total of 100 glass floats like the one shown above, crafted by Avalon Glassworks, will have been hidden all around West Seattle – both inside local businesses and outdoors. Get the daily clues – and see where floats already have been found (eight as of this writing!) – at westseattlefloathunt.com.

