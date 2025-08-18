CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Four days after smash-and-grab robbery, Menashe & Sons Jewelers prepares to reopen

Behind those doors, the Menashe and Sons Jewelers owners and staff were working today to get ready to reopen tomorrow for the first time since Thursday’s high-noon smash-and-grab robbery, shown on security video the family-owned shop has released:
They were working today on inventory, continuing to catalog what had been stolen so police would have photos to circulate. The shop stressed in a statement on Friday that no jewelry or watches left by customers for service had been taken. They plan to be open 10:30 am to 5 pm tomorrow.
Meantime, we asked SPD if they had any updates on the investigation – short answer, no; longer answer, they say they’ll “release information when/if arrests are made.” If you have tip(s), the hotline is 206-233-5000 and the incident # is 25-233180.
