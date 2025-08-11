CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Court appearances for two women arrested at Duwamish Head

Through court documents and a police summary, we know more about what investigators allege happened Saturday night leading up to and during a big response at Duwamish Head.

Police arrested two women, the 28-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger. The court document for their respective probable-cause hearings today says it started with a 911 call just after 8:30 pm Saturday from someone who alleged they were shot at by someone in a silver Chevy Malibu. The officer-written narrative continues:

The 911 caller followed the suspect vehicle and provided updates to SPD dispatch as they drove around Alki AV SW. The suspect vehicle eventually turned southbound on Alki AV SW and SPD officers stopped the vehicle within the 1500 block of Alki AV SW. … SPD officers instructed (the driver) to stop and to turn off the vehicle, which she did not do. She pulled around the SPD patrol vehicle, almost striking an officer and proceeded to drive away at a high rate of speed. Because the vehicle was involved in a shooting, I attempted to stop the vehicle with my lights and siren. (She) continued to drive southbound on Alki AV SW. (She) willfully and failed to immediately bring her vehicle to a stop. (She) continued to drive recklessly (drove into oncoming traffic) and reached speeds up to 55 MPH (on a 25 MPH road), on a busy main arterial street (with both heavy vehicle and foot traffic). (She) slowed due to an oncoming police vehicle and heavy traffic in the oncoming lane. Because of this, I believed (her) only route to escape was the

public sidewalk. I used my police vehicle and pushed (slow speed) her vehicle into the other police vehicle, ending the pursuit. (She) and another female passenger were both arrested.

This reader video we added to our original report last night shows part of what was described above:

The document says the car belonged to a relative of the driver. Meantime, a separate court document explains why the passenger was arrested:

Subject was the passenger in a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting incident and subsequently attempted to flee the scene to avoid apprehension. Once in custody, a check of her identity revealed that the subject was determined to have several outstanding warrants out of the State of Oregon for Theft 1st Degree.

Now, here’s what happened in court today, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:

Probable cause was found in the eluding allegation against the driver. Prosecutors say they argued for $30,000 bail but the first-appearance-court judge said she could go free on personal recognizance (though police had checked the “law enforcement objects to release” box on the document that was submitted). The court document does not say where she lives. As for the passenger, who is listed as living in Auburn, probable cause was found for “being a fugitive from justice,” and bail was set at $60,000, the amount of her Oregon warrants. She remains in the King County Jail tonight, while the driver was released about two hours ago. Both still may face felony charges. Meantime, the police summary adds two things that weren’t in either court document: