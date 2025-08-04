CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charges filed against two murder suspects arrested in West Seattle

Last week, we reported on two people arrested in West Seattle who were suspects in unrelated murders outside West Seattle. Both are now charged. Here are the updates:

WEST SEATTLE RESIDENT CHARGED IN NORTHGATE MURDER: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Edward G. Kimani with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting at the Northgate Transit Station one week ago today. He’s the 26-year-old man arrested at his residence on 28th SW in Sunrise Heights last Wednesday night in a warrant-service operation that caught the attention of thousands because the Guardian One helicopter circled overhead until Kimani was in custody. While investigators say Kimani and 48-year-old victim Juwan Williams were schoolmates at Pima Medical Institute in Northgate, they still say they don’t know the motive. But they allege it was premeditated, that Kimani knew when Williams would be at the transit station and waited for him. The charging documents also say that Kimani had no criminal history, and that investigators haven’t found the gun used in the murder, but after the warrant was served that night, “Also in that bedroom was a receipt for a Glock 42 380 ACP – the same caliber as that recovered from the scene, along with a box of .380 ammunition. Investigators compared the brand of those bullets to that of the fired shell casing recovered at the scene and both were Ammo Inc .380 Auto bullets.” They also say Kimani had at least two other guns: “Records also showed Kimani had a Taurus .40 handgun registered to him in September of 2024 and a Glock 9mm handgun registered to him in April of 2024.” Kimani remains in jail in lieu of $5 million bail.]

WEST SEATTLE VISITOR CHARGED IN SODO MURDER: Last week we also reported on the arrest of 35-year-old Jordyn B. Weichert, sought in connection with a deadly stabbing in SODO. She is now charged with second-degree murder in the July 14 killing of 55-year-old Ramon Aragon-Garcia in his van. Prosecutors say the two apparently knew each other and were “friendly” before the murder, though there is no information on a motive here either; Aragon-Garcia died of multiple stab wounds all over his body, beneath which the murder weapon was found; there is no information on the documents about who it belonged to. Weichert was arrested in the Luna Park area last Tuesday; she had stayed the previous night with a friend/acquaintance there. Her permanent address is listed as Whidbey Island, where she was convicted of three counts of vehicular homicide in a 2010 crash in which her vehicle went out of control after she asked a passenger to hold the steering wheel while she changed clothes. Whidbey news coverage reports she was sentenced to only eight years. Weichert remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail, awaiting arraignment on August 14.