COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until Admiral Block Party 2025. Volunteers welcome!

Summer’s big West Seattle events aren’t over yet. Among those yet to come, the Admiral Block Party, two weeks from today, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, in the street on California SW north of Admiral Way:

As noted on the poster – and in our most-recent preview – the August 23rd Admiral Block Party will have something in common with last month’s West Seattle Summer Fest this year – an “Eve” where the street’s closed for setup the night before, so you can come over and wander, enjoy sidewalk cafés, etc. That’ll be Friday night, August 22.

One important thing you might be able to help with right now: Volunteer to help make the Admiral Block Party happen! Here are the details:

Help us put on our “end of summer” celebration by volunteering for the Block Party: Friday 8/15-Sunday 8/17 – poster distribution to area businesses. This can be done anytime over the weekend. Thursday 8/21 – 6 pm-8 pm Street / parking strip cleanup on California Ave between College and Admiral Way Friday 8/22 – 1 pm barricade placement for restaurant seating extensions. Saturday 8/23 – load in and load out of sound gear for Main Stage bands.

11:30 am-2 pm / 2 pm-4:30 pm / 4:30-6:30 pm / 6:30-8:30 pm Saturday 8/23 – help out at the ANA booth in vendor row.

9 am-11:30 pm / 11:30-2 pm / 2-4:30 pm / 4:30-7 pm

If you can help with any of that, email info@connecttoadmiral.org as soon as you can!