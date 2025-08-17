COUNTDOWN: Six days until Admiral Block Party 2025! Here’s the music schedule

Looking ahead past this weekend, next weekend’s biggest even is the third annual Admiral Block Party, a street festival on California SW north of SW Admiral Way. The street will close for setup (and advance revelry) on Friday night (August 22), and then the Block Party is all day and into the evening on Saturday (August 23). That includes main-stage live music; we’ve published the performer plan, but the times are now set too, as provided by Dan Jacobs from the Admiral Neighborhood Association – which presents the Block Party:

Justin Kausal-Hayes – 11 am

Sad Dad Autumn – 12:00 pm

School of Rock – 1:15 pm

Michael Pearsall – 2:30 pm

Potholes – 3:45 pm

Baby Crow Flight School – 5:15 pm

Six Killers – 6:30 pm

Sun King – 7:45 pm

Again, those times are all for Saturday, August 23. We’ll have vendor highlights in our next preview.