CONGRATULATIONS! Stu Hennessey honored with Admiral Neighborhood Association’s first Patrick Sand Community Advocate Award

(WSB photo by Dave Gershgorn: Award recipient Stu Hennessey at the mic, with WSB’s Tracy Record and ANA’s Joanie Jacobs at left)

You might know Stu Hennessey as founder of Alki Bike and Board in the Admiral District. But he’s done so much more to help make this a better place to work, live, study, and play, and so the Admiral Neighborhood Association presented him at Saturday’s Admiral Block Party with the first annual Patrick Sand Community Advocate Award. Named in memory of WSB’s co-founder, the award is meant by ANA to “celebrate an individual whose in-front-of as well as behind-the-scenes service and commitment have made a lasting impact on the Admiral District of West Seattle.” Stu was chosen from nominations sent by community members. His community work includes advocating for a Walkable Admiral, helping lead Sustainable West Seattle in its heyday, inspiring park- and garden-lovers everywhere by growing Puget Ridge Edible Park from idea to reality, leading bike rides exploring local street features like greenways, and more. As we said during the presentation, Patrick would be happy to hear he’d inspired a new honor for unsung heroes! Thanks to ANA’s Dan Jacobs and Joanie Jacobs for creating that honor, and watch for nominations to open next spring.