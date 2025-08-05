CONGRATULATIONS! Easy Street Wreckers win city softball championship

Easy Street Records, it seems, is known for softball hits as well as music hits. Proprietor Matt Vaughan sent the photos and report:

The Easy Street Wreckers won the ISL Softball Co-Ed City Championship . This marks the 4th time in 6 years! They are also celebrating 20 years as a team! Trailing by 5 going into the last inning, Easy Street rattled off 12 unanswered runs to take the trophy. The ASA Industrial Softball League includes 16 small businesses throughout Seattle. Big props to The Lariat, great bar/ lounge in White Center. Seattle’s first and only pro-wrestling-themed bar! Congrats to Georgetown’s 9 LB Hammer – they won the 2nd Division trophy.

MVP went to South Seattle College Political Science Professor and avid record collector, Larry Cushnie.