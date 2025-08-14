Community-safety forum, Art Walk, Words/Writers/Southwest Stories, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Hydrangea blossoms, photographed by Stan Delles)

Later than usual due to overnight news, here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, with some big events, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 7: If you’re hunting, see the clues, and see which floats have been found so far, by going here. (13 not yet found as of just before we published this list!)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still lots of time left in gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open today and every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: If the forecast for clearing skies and warming temperatures this afternoon holds, the city says, three of the city’s West Seattle wading pools will operate – Lincoln Park will be open noon-7 pm and Delridge and Hiawatha will be open noon-5:30 pm. Free.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open with sessions noon-7 pm – see the schedule here. Fee.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

FREE MOVIE: Watch “Wicked,” popcorn provided, 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

DROP-IN CHESS: Teens are invited to come play at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:30 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s El Gran Taco.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH MUSIC: Explore and enjoy art displays and food/drink specials! Here again is this month’s list:

5-8 pm is the window for most artist receptions around the peninsula – you can browse this month’s highlights here (and see our preview here). During the Art Walk, five venues are hosting 6-7:45 pm mini-concerts to celebrate The Art of Music – all free and previewed here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle! (It’s a stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, too.)

COMMUNITY SAFETY FORUM: The city-organized forum with chiefs of the community-safety departments (police, fire, CARE) comes to West Seattle, 6 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), as previewed here.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: This month in the online speaker series, Karen Treiger talks about “Searching for Self in the Seattle Stories of my Jewish Ancestors.” Our calendar listing has the link you can use to register for attendance info.

DUSTY 45s WITH THE POTHOLES: West Seattle music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center) – and we’re told it’s the last show for The Potholes’ original lineup, so fans will want to be there!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Rather walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

SINISTER SIX: Live, free, all-ages show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm.

HOW TO BE A BETTER ‘PET PARENT’: Find out at another special 7 pm event at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

COMEDY: Cozy Comedy presents Scott Losse at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), 8 pm.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!