Comedy, animal communication, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Later than usual due to breaking news, here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still lots of time left in gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MEDICARE INFO: 11 am presentation at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open today and every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: If the forecast for clearing skies and warming temperatures this afternoon holds, the city says, three of the city’s West Seattle wading pools will operate – Lincoln Park will be open noon-7 pm and Delridge and Hiawatha will be open noon-5:30 pm. Free.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open with sessions noon-7 pm – see the schedule here. Fee.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY: 4-6 pm, first of two days in which Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) offers you the chance to try out personal watercraft before you guy! Call to reserve a spot – all the info’s in our calendar listing.

DROP-IN CHESS: Teens are invited to come play at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:30 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s The Original Philly’s.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Rather walk instead of run? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

TALK TO THE ANIMALS: Find out how at a special 7 pm event at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

COMEDY: Cozy Comedy presents Scott Losse at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), 8 pm.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Tomas, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!