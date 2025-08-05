Celebration of Life planned Sunday for Clive McCoy, 61

Family and friends will gather Sunday (August 10) to celebrate the life of Clive McCoy, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:

Clive McCoy passed away July 16, 2025. He was 61 years old. Clive lived a full life and was a gift to all who met him. Clive had Down Syndrome. He started school at age 3 at the Northwest Center. He attended Grandview School and graduated from Tyee High School in 1984.

Clive then went to work at the Seattle Bagel Bakery for many years in the kitchen. He took his job responsibilities seriously and was proud of the work he did. When Clive was no longer able to work, he participated in local day programs. Clive lived with two roommates and care givers helping with activities of daily living. It was a model for semi-independent living.

Clive will be missed. He was our little brother, an integral member of our family. Clive loved his family and his church. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tibbetts United Methodist Church, 3940 41st Ave SW, on Sunday, August 10 at 2 pm. Memorials can be made in memory of Clive to Tibbetts United Methodist Church.