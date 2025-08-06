CANCELED: No outdoor concert at The Mount this Friday

What would have been the second of four outdoor concerts at Providence Mount St. Vincent (WSB sponsor) this Friday night is canceled. Here’s the announcement:

Due to recent COVID-19 cases and recommended health precautions, the Summer Concert originally scheduled for August 8 at Providence Mount St. Vincent has been canceled. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents and community. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back on August 15 for an evening of folk, bluegrass, and country music from the 1950s to 1980s, featuring Salt Luck.

The performer who had been scheduled this Friday was Frank Sinatra tribute singer Joey Jewell. We asked a Mount spokesperson if anyone in attendance last Friday, when Elvis Presley tribute singer Danny Vernon performed, had reason for concern; they said no: “We don’t believe our outdoor venue offered any increased risk of exposure as any other public event or activity in the community.”