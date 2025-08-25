BIZNOTE: Pop-up tonight, benefit Wednesday at The Neighborhood

Two special events this week at Morgan Junction restaurant/bar The Neighborhood (6503 California SW) – first, tonight, through 9 pm, they have a pop-up with Crave. The Neighborhood is usually closed on Monday nights but is open tonight especially for the pop-up. (Free appetizers for diners with reservations – check here.) Then this Wednesday night, it’s the monthly dine-out benefit night, which they’ve been doing the last Wednesday of every month. This week the beneficiary is Alki Beach Academy, the day-care center in the path of light rail. The Neighborhood will donate 15 percent of all sales – in-store and online, food and beverage – that night (August 27) to ABA. And a side note in the announcement we received of the aforementioned events: “We have redone our menu, which will be launched tonight! Some restructuring was done, we added some things, and removed some others, so come on by and check it out!”