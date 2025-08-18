BIZNOTE: Filigree & Shadow fragrance studio closing this fall

(Filigree & Shadow’s James Elliott, in 2023 WSB photo)

Filigree & Shadow (WSB sponsor) is a unique West Seattle business – proprietor James Elliott creates fragrances, in a studio south of The Junction. He’s announced his studio will close at the end of September because the building’s been sold, so you are running out of time to make an appointment to visit. Here’s the announcement he sent us:

It has been a joy to welcome so many of you into the space over the years, whether you came in to discover a new fragrance, attend a workshop, or simply share your love of perfume. West Seattle has been a wonderful home for Filigree & Shadow, and I’m deeply grateful for the support, encouragement, and friendship this community has shown me. I’ve always loved being able to share my fragrances — and the fragrance collections of my friends and colleagues around the world — and to help demystify the art of perfume, making it more accessible. Thank you, everyone, for coming along with me on this journey of smelling what often seemed impossible possible.

If you would like to visit before closing, I encourage you to schedule an appointment in September, as availability will be limited. Orders placed through the website will continue to be fulfilled until the closing date of September 30, 2025.

Thank you for being part of this chapter of my journey. The experiences I’ve had here have given me the confidence to look forward to what comes next, and I hope the fragrances created in this studio continue to bring you joy for years to come.