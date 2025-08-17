Back-to-school swap shop, Makers’ Art Market, Sundays in the Alley, playground cleanup, more – here’s our list!

(Banded Alder Borer, photographed by Hilda Burton)

Good morning! Time to make the most of what’s left of summer, so here are our notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT: All floats have been released but as of early today, two are listed as not yet found.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Ampersand CafÃ© (2536 Alki SW).

BACK TO SCHOOL SWAP SHOP: As previewed here, 9 am-1 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – 9 to 10 am, drop off swap items and help prepare, 10 am-noon swap and shop, noon cleanup and prepare leftovers for donation.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, still the heart of summer produce season (stone fruit, berries, cherries, greens), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re at the market today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: While you’re in The Junction, visit the alley behind Carmilia’s boutique (4528 California SW) for food, music, and fun, “a neighborhood party!”, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRUCE UP LAFAYETTE’S PLAYGROUND: As previewed here, community volunteers are needed to help spruce up the Lafayette Elementary (California/Lander) playground before school – 11 am to 1 pm.

DONATION DRIVE – CLOTHING AND FOOD: 11 am-3 pm outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – our preview has details on what’s most needed right now.

MAKERS’ ART MARKET: 11 am-5 pm outside Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), more than two dozen makers will be showing and selling today – see the list here.

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, through Labor Day.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today as its 7-day-a-week season continues for two more weeks – noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

WADING POOLS: Also at Lincoln Park, a 70-degree-plus/partly sunny the wading pool is expected to be open (check after 9:30 am at 206-684-7796); same for the EC Hughes wading pool (2805 SW Holden) – hours for both today are noon-7 pm; this is the last scheduled day of the season at EC Hughes.

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Reminder, no more tours this year (as explained here).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE MUSIC AT TIM’S: 2 pm, Blues Afternoon with KornerBlues. (16th SW/SW 98th, White Center)

MAKE PINCH POTS: 2 pm class at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW).

BOOK PARTY AND ‘WRITE YOUR STORY’ SIGN-UPS: 3-4:30 pm, upstairs at Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW), celebrate the book of stories published by “Write YOUR Story” participants, and sign up for the next free sessions, for ages 7-11, explained in our calendar listing.

YOGA AND CREATIVITY CLASS: 5 pm at Limber Yoga (7901 35th SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!