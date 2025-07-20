(Saturday photo by Chris Frankovich)

Our Sunday list includes three outdoor-theater performances in one park, plus the third and final day of the Alki Art Fair, and other events, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

ALKI ART FAIR FINALE: 10 am-6 pm, one more day for you to enjoy art and music along the Alki Beach promenade. See the music lineup here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back to its normal location this week, on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, the heart of summer produce season, plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re back at the market today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, no matter what the weather, 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open today as its 7-day-a-week season resumew, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

WADING POOLS: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open, as is the EC Hughes wading pool (2805 SW Holden) – hours for both today are noon-7 pm.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Weekly free tours during the summer, but not the next two Sundays, so if you’ve been intending to go, do it today! Grounds at 3201 Alki SW open at 1 pm; last tour starts 3:45 pm; more info in our calendar listing.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your summery Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

ALKI TEA DANCE: At Seacrest, Marination ma kai is hosting two DJs, 3-8 pm, with a 21+-only patio, for its first-ever “Alki Tea Dance”! (1600 Harbor SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), singer-songwriter David Johnson performs, no cover, all ages.

LITTLE LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 10U All-Star tournament continues at Bar-S Playfield on Alki Point, and the 10U West Seattle Little League Baseball All-Stars play today at 3 pm. (64th SW/SW Admiral Way)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK X 2: GreenStage has two free Shakespeare performances in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) today/tonight – 3 pm, it’s “Much Ado About Nothing,”, and at 7 pm, it’s “Richard III.“

IRISH DANCE POP-UP CLASSES: Preschoolers at 4 pm, older kids at 5:30 pm, both at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

FREE OUTDOOR YOGA: 6 pm at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block of Beach Drive SW) with Dragonfly.

(Photo courtesy Dacha Theatre)

UPDATE: We just confirmed that this has been canceled, possibly to be rescheduled in early August, due to illness. OUTDOOR THEATER – ‘THE GROWN-UPS’: Interested in non-Shakespeare outdoor theater? That’s available in West Seattle tonight too! Dacha Theatre presents “The Grown-Ups” one more time at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 8 pm – see our calendar listing for details.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

