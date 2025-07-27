WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!

(Another low-low tide photo by Rosalie Miller – Piddock clam siphons)

Good morning! Here’s our Sunday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CANOE SENDOFF: The Duwamish Tribe invites all to the sendoff for its canoe family as they set out on the Paddle to Elwha journey. 7:30 am at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run leaves from Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

RICE, BEANS, & HAPPINESS: Pop-up at Milpa Masa (3416 SW Webster), with chilaquiles and tacos on the menu, 10 am-2 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, the heart of summer produce season, plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re at the market today, also 10 am-2 pm, if you have a garden question/challenge/etc. that would benefit from expert advice.

GRIEF CIRCLE: Listening to Grief‘s monthly gathering, all kinds of grief welcome, 10:30 am at Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW).

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, no matter what the weather is, 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY LOCAL TASTE & TENT SALE: Final day that you can shop the tent sale and taste the wares offered by dozens of vendors, noon-5 pm. (California/Fauntleroy)

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open today as its 7-day-a-week season continues, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here.

WADING POOLS: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open, as is the EC Hughes wading pool (2805 SW Holden) – hours for both today are noon-7 pm.

‘LET THEM’ BOOK DISCUSSION: 12:15 pm, after services, <strong>Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) invites everyone to come talk about this potentially life-changing book.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: No tours today or next Sunday.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your summery Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

NOT DEAD YET, LIVE: The West Seattle band is on a bill with four other Seattle bands at Volunteer Park Amphitheater (1139 Volunteer Park Road), 4 pm (the full 5-band show starts at 2 pm). Free, all ages.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30-6:30 pm at Bethany West Seattle (8600 9th SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could feature on the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!