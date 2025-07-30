West Seattle man crosses one off his bucket list, thanks to the DubSea Fish Sticks

(Photos courtesy Quail Park West Seattle)

That’s Tommy Criswell with the DubSea Fish Sticks‘ mascot Fin Crispy Jr. at Steve Cox Memorial Park‘s Mel Olson Stadium this past Sunday. He got to make a baseball dream come true,explains Betsy Henry from Quail Park West Seattle (WSB sponsor):

A dream 70+ years in the making came true for 78-year-old Tommy Criswell, a longtime Seattle resident and lifelong baseball fan as he threw the ceremonial “first fish” at the DubSea Fish Sticks game against the Redmond Dudes on July 27th.

Criswell, who lives at Quail Park West Seattle, checked off a major item on his bucket list when he took the mound at Mel Olson Stadium in King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park at the start of Sunday’s game.

Born in Texas but a proud Seattleite for most of his life, Criswell discovered his love for baseball at age six when his father signed him up for Little League. That early passion followed him through decades, even as he built a 30+ year career as a physicist with Boeing.

Criswell is also a devoted Mariners fan—his favorite player of all time? Ken Griffey Jr. “I loved how he’d leap into the air to catch the ball—like Spider-Man!” he says, referencing the iconic outfield catch that earned Griffey the superhero nickname in his mind.

Now, more than 20 years after attending his last Mariners game in person (a victory over the Dodgers), Criswell re-lived the magic of the ballpark in a way he never expected—on the pitcher’s mound. Criswell said it was a thrill to throw the first “fish.” When asked what he thought about the experience, he said with his characteristic sense of humor, “that was a slippery fish!”