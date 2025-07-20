WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2025: Report #6 – more community groups!

Some of the community organizations that participated in Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade already have been shown in our previous coverage, mostly in the list of winners. But we wanted to show you the others too – this is in order of where they were in the parade running order.

Scouting America, which has multiple local troops and packs:

Skunk Works Robotics, a regional organization for high-school students:

West Seattle Amateur Radio Club, whose members engage in a tremendous amount of community service, including preparedness work to support communication in case of catastrophe, and education:

West Seattle VFW, whose entry featured commander Steve Strand driving a 1943 Willys Jeep:

Nile Shriners, the regional chapter of the service fraternity best known for helping young burn victims:

Orca Network Parade Pod, representatives of the regional group that advocates for and shares sightings of whales (not just orcas!):

Girl Scouts of Western Washington, whose entry focused on the scouts’ affinity for camping:

DubSea Fish Sticks, which are more than a baseball team (as explained here):

RainWise helps eligible residents with rebates for installations like raingardens and cisterns that conserve water and reduce the stormwater load on the sewer system:

West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor), which offers a wide variety of programs for people of all ages at two locations in WS and other branches around the region:

Center for Active Living, focused on helping elders thrive, but also open to all ages:

Invest in Youth, which provides tutors for kids at some local schools:

West Seattle Food Bank Clothesline, the clothing bank that supports local families in need:

Softball champs!

West Seattle Indivisible and West Seattle Resist, local pro-democracy advocates who described their ~100 marchers as a “human float”:

West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the peninsula-wide business-advocacy group:

American Red Cross, which helps in times of trouble large and small:

A Cleaner Alki, founded by Erik Bell, an army of volunteers who tidy up far more than the beach (parade routes, for example!):

And the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle operated an announcing stand at California/Charlestown again this year:

We may yet have another gallery or two to share; browse our previous coverage here!

(Photo credits: Oliver Hamlin, Tracy Record)