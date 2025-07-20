WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2025: Report #5 – public-safety personnel participation

Both Seattle Police and Seattle Fire were part of Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade:

That’s the SPD Motorcycle Drill Team, once an almost taken-for-granted feature in local parades, until the pandemic and staffing shortages. Last year they made a surprise, if small, comeback; this year, eight officers performed. Our video shows them toward the end of the parade route in The Junction; the voices are those of parade announcers Brian and Christa Callanan … SFD sent Engine 29 from the Admiral District’s Station 29, with some of its crew walking alongside:

We have yet more parade video and photos to roll out later today – see what we’ve already published by scrolling here!