UPDATE: Police investigating gunfire in South Admiral, blocking California Avenue SW

July 31, 2025 10:58 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 July 31, 2025 10:58 pm

10:58 PM: If you’re among the many 911 callers who have reported hearing gunfire in South Admiral, police are investigating; they believe the shots are being fired by a man in an apartment at an address reported as 3262 California SW. No word of injuries so far but police say they’re still hearing shots from outside the building.

11:05 PM: Police are calling for reinforcements and told dispatch they’re planning to block off California both ways in the area.

11:12 PM: They’ve done that now. They’re also bringing in a K-9 team as well as a bus they can use for evacuees.

11:23 PM: And they’re moving radio communication to an unmonitorable channel so updates likely will be fewer until this is resolved.

11:30 PM: A reader within earshot of the building says it sounds like progress is being made.

11:34 PM: The suspect is in custody and will be checked by medics, according to SFD radio. No gunshot wounds.

  • Adm July 31, 2025 (11:06 pm)
    Less than a block away. Many police vehicles. Several volleys of gunfire.  Police on loudspeaker ordering someone to come out. Oddly traffic seems to still be going through on California. 

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy July 31, 2025 (11:07 pm)
    Crazy amount of shootings in the last week. And separately arsons.

  • 49th and Admiral July 31, 2025 (11:11 pm)
    According to south dispatch call at 10:53pm reported suspect was also involved with a call yesterday where they were reportedly yelling about an invisible rat and had a handgun…

  • BUDDSMOM July 31, 2025 (11:17 pm)
    I  saw 3 SPD going  North on California in a big hurry and wondered what was going on. Thank you WSB for being Johnny on the spot(as always!)with the latest information!

  • SF July 31, 2025 (11:19 pm)
    We’re around the corner.  Heard the shots.  At least two separate series of many rapid shots, but semiautomatic.  Sounds like a handgun.  Thank you for your timely reporting WSB!

  • Corey July 31, 2025 (11:27 pm)
    We’re held up at the Little Donkey across the street. Our car is parked on the corner. The team at LD are awesome!

  • admiral July 31, 2025 (11:32 pm)
    across the street , a lot of officers were shouting orders to someone seemingly complying with until just a moment ago. 

  • n7oep July 31, 2025 (11:32 pm)
    One in custody, under control.

    • WSB July 31, 2025 (11:35 pm)
      Thanks. SFD radio revealed that too. Glad this was resolved relatively quickly.

