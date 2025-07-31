UPDATE: Police investigating gunfire in South Admiral, blocking California Avenue SW

10:58 PM: If you’re among the many 911 callers who have reported hearing gunfire in South Admiral, police are investigating; they believe the shots are being fired by a man in an apartment at an address reported as 3262 California SW. No word of injuries so far but police say they’re still hearing shots from outside the building.

11:05 PM: Police are calling for reinforcements and told dispatch they’re planning to block off California both ways in the area.

11:12 PM: They’ve done that now. They’re also bringing in a K-9 team as well as a bus they can use for evacuees.

11:23 PM: And they’re moving radio communication to an unmonitorable channel so updates likely will be fewer until this is resolved.

11:30 PM: A reader within earshot of the building says it sounds like progress is being made.

11:34 PM: The suspect is in custody and will be checked by medics, according to SFD radio. No gunshot wounds.