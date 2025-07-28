WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package taken; burglary followup; police hiring update; local officer ridealong video

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this evening:

PACKAGE TAKEN: The video was sent by a reader in North Admiral in hopes someone recognizes this person:

(2200 block) California Ave SW, happened around 4 am Thursday night. Temporary report number: T00035482

BURGLARY FOLLOWUP: On Saturday morning, we briefly reported police investigating a burglary at Zeeks Pizza in Morgan Junction. Today we obtained the report with details. The person who reported the break-in was a produce-delivery person who saw the shattered glass on arrival. Police say the register drawer was damaged but it didn’t appear the burglar(s) had gotten anything from it because, the officer who filed the report wrote, “the business operated on credit/debit cards only.” However, staff told police that it appeared “10-15 bottles of whiskey were taken.”

POLICE HIRING: Back in May, city councilmembers got an update on Seattle Police hiring (WSB coverage here) and were told it was moving at an “unprecedented” pace. An announcement late today suggests that pace is continuing, with the news that they’ve hired more than 100 officers so far this year. That’s more than projected in the May briefing, which suggested SPD was likely to hire 132 to 169 officers this entire year.

OFFICER RIDEALONG VIDEO: The news release touting the hiring numbers mentioned that among other things, the department is now producing “compelling content on YouTube.” So we clicked through to see what they were referring to and found this recently published SPD video, scenes from a ridealong with a Southwest Precinct officer, featuring mostly West Seattle calls:

This includes some of the revived traffic enforcement that officers have been doing lately (as evidenced by radio calls and online logs).