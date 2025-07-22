WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Juneau Street Market burglary

Checking the police log to ensure we hadn’t missed anything major, we noted a commercial burglary reported this morning in the 5900 block of California SW. We subsequently obtained the report narrative from SPD. A worker at Juneau Street Market told police he had arrived at 7 am to find evidence of a burglary about two hours before that. The burglar broke a window pane on the north side of the store, and pulled up a recycling-bin lid, possibly to hide the broken window from passers-by. The report says the burglar(s) took “tobacco and smokeless-tobacco products” worth at least $1,000. Security video given to police was described by the officer who wrote the report: “I observed a male wearing a hoodie, to conceal his identity, enter the frame from the north side of the store. The male suspect, possibly black or Hispanic, in his 20’s-30’s, immediately went behind the register area and began filling a small bag with packs of cigarettes and vape pen products. The suspect was careful not to look up at the camera, finished and was out of the store within 5-10 minutes, leaving through the broken window.” If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 25-206899.