WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki business hit by arson; hit-run investigation

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

BUSINESS ARSON: The photo shows some of the damage done when someone set a fire in a restroom at West Seattle Arcade (2758 Alki SW) on Tuesday. We asked arcade owners Elyssa and Matt about the incident after obtaining the report from SPD today; it says an employee called 911 before 7 pm after smelling smoke and then discovering the restroom filled with it. As shown in the photo, provided to us by the arcade owners, the report says police – arriving after firefighters were gone – discovered “soot covered walls, top to bottom. the sit=down stall area appeared to have the majority of smoke/flame damage coming up the wall adjacent to the toilet. SFD knocked a hole in the wall leaving a pile of debris.” The report says the owners estimated $6,000 to $10,000 worth of damage. We contacted them by email to confirm this had happened (the police report had redacted the business name) and to ask if there’s anything the community could do to help; the reply – “I don’t know that there’s much people can do other that come play at the arcades. It means everything to us to see people having fun here! We believe the fire was started by some kids, and we are submitting video to SPD of everyone that went into the bathroom before the fire.” If you have any information, the incident # is 25-215401.

HIT-RUN INVESTIGATION: CP sent the photo and request for witnesses:

My husband and I parked our car on 40th Ave SW between Sound & Fog cafe and Bank of America on July 29 from 3:28 pm to 4:46 pm. When we returned, someone hit our car and broke off our bumper. I was wondering if anyone has photos or camera footage of the incident.

The SPD report # is 25-216041.