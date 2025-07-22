West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: West Seattle Community Orchestras welcome guests to ‘Play Along in the Park’

July 22, 2025 10:00 pm
As the start of our video shows, it was a casual atmosphere as West Seattle Community Orchestras musicians welcomed guests to sit in for their third of this year’s four Play Along in the Park events. Every Tuesday night in July, WSCO welcomed guests to join them in Lincoln Park, and advance signups allowed them to be ready for a variety of music – in our clip, for example, the composition was “Let It Go,” from the movie “Frozen.” Play Along in the Park is open to spectators too, and tonight’s audience filled the space in the meadow near the north lot:

If you’re interested in either playing or watching, you have one more chance, next Tuesday (July 29), 6-8 pm.

