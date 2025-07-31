VIDEO: Alain Johannes onstage at Easy Street Records

Almost three weeks after Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan introduced Alain Johannes on the West Seattle Summer Fest main stage, he hosted Johannes on his own year-round stage. WSB’s Jason Grotelueschen shares a few samples from the show;

Johannes played about an hour, solo – his Summer Fest show was with his band – and the songs spanned his decades-long career, with myriad bands such as Eleven and Queens of the Stone Age and musicians including Chris Cornell.

P.S. We feature Easy Street shows in our daily event lists; you can look ahead at their schedule on the ESR website – tonight Eric Thompson performs at 7 pm