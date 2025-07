(Screenshot from SDOT traffic cam)

2:05 PM: A crash toward the Fauntleroy end of the West Seattle Bridge didn’t hit our radar until an officer just told dispatch the bridge will be closed eastbound at Fauntleroy as a result. So if you need to head out that way, wait a while.

2:25 PM: Open again. We’re checking with SFD regarding injuries; one passerby said it appeared a motorcycle was involved.