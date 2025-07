(July 11 photo by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

The peninsula’s biggest party of the year – West Seattle Summer Fest – is over for another year, after three big days (and two nights) in the streets in the heart of The Junction. Organizers at the West Seattle Junction Association want to know what you thought about it – what you did, what could be improved, etc. To collect those opinions, they’ve just launched this short survey. It’s open until August 1.