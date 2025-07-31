SPANNING THE AGES: Application time for second cohort of BAYFEST Youth Theatre’s Intergenerational Project

In the photo are members of the first cohort of West Seattle-based BAYFEST Youth Theatre‘s Intergenerational Project, earlier this year. Want to be part of the second group? Here’s how:

WHAT: 7-10 teens and 7-10 senior adults, chosen by BAYFEST for this exciting, fun and collaborative project, will form the Fall 2025 “Intergen” Cohort, following the great success of our first cohort this past winter/spring. The group willmeet every few weeks over several months (usually on a weekend morning) in West Seattle for a fun, meaningful learning process, using theatre games and exercises, guided discussions, participant writing and collaboration. We will culminate in a final group public “showing” of a company-devised piece of theatre that explores intergenerational themes in new and creative ways. NO THEATRE EXPERIENCE NECESSARY and the Project is COMPLETELY FREE to all chosen participants! We encourage anyone interested to apply and attend an intro workshop (see below), from which the final cohort members will be chosen. Led by BAYFEST and CSIHS Drama Company Director Robert Shampain, who has over 35 years experience leading this type of workshop-format project. Other BAYFEST teaching artists may join us for some sessions.

WHEN: Intro Session for the Fall, 2025 Cohort will be held on Saturday, August 23, from 10-1 in West Seattle (venue TBD) Regular Fall sessions will be held every three weeks beginning in mid-September.

WHERE: While we are happy to have participants from anywhere in the Seattle area, all sessions and performances will be in West Seattle.

WHO: We are open to all seniors and teens (13-19 years old), including friends, relatives, grandparents/grandchildren.Again, NO THEATER EXPERIENCE IS NECESSARY – JUST A DESIRE TO WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH PARTICIPANTS OF ALL AGES AND (WE HOPE!) CHALLENGE YOURSELF A BIT.

COST: FREE. This project is being sponsored by BAYFEST Youth Theatre and our funders. We only ask that participants commit to being collaborative, having fun, and adhering to our code of conduct (that we will discuss as a group on the first day.)

HOW TO APPLY: Please send us an email – BAYFESTyouthTheatre@gmail.com – with the subject line “Intergen Theatre Project” and we will send you an information packet and application. More info is also available on our website: www.BAYFESTyouthTheatre.org