Seafair Parade of Ships (updated with Navy ship IDs), final Play Along in the Park, ‘Funky Fables,’ more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Bald Eagle, photographed this morning by Teresa Thiessen in South Delridge)

Here’s our list for your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD: Multiple sites are set up in West Seattle for kids to get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks while school is out, as noted here.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New participants as well as returnees are invited to this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SEAFAIR PARADE OF SHIPS: As previewed here, you’ll be able to see this from West Seattle’s north-facing shores, optimal viewing from the Alki Beach promenade to Seacrest and Jack Block Parks. Time approximate, usually in the noon hour. We plan on live updates as usual, barring major breaking news. Also awaiting announcement of participating ship(s) and will update here when we get that info. (11 AM: The US Navy says USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and USS Somerset (LPD 25) are its contributions to the parade/tours.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is also open, with sessions between noon and 7 pm. Fee.

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) are scheduled to be open today, noon-7 pm. Free.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course with guest speaker Scott Oki on “Outrageous Learning.” (4470 35th SW).

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: 2 pm weekly meeting, open to public comment in person or online. The agenda explains how to watch/participate.

SCIENCE WITH MS. C: For kids 5-12 at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 1:30-3 pm: “Each week Ms. C. will read a picture book and lead a hands-on paper engineering activity inspired by the story, like building bridges, mazes, towers, and more.”

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

AESOP LIVES! FUNKY FABLES: 3 pm performance at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) by Idris Goodwin, free.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK: 6 pm, last of four Tuesday nights in which you can play along with West Seattle Community Orchestras musicians at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), or just watch/listen. Our preview has details.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Tonight at 6:15 pm, meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 4: Question: Where can you find trivia in West Seattle on Tuesday nights? Answer: These four places – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

